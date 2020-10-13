New Bern, N.C: David Marsahll Viverette Sentenced to 92 Months for Bank Robbery

(STL.News) – A Rocky Mount man was sentenced today to 92 months in prison for a 2018 bank robbery.

According to court documents, David Marsahll Viverette, 29, was charged with one count of bank robbery. Viverette pled guilty on November 8, 2019.

On November 9, 2018, officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department responded to a robbery alarm at First Carolina Bank in Rocky Mount, NC, after Viverette had entered the bank, presented a demand note, and threatened to kill the teller if she pressed the alarm. Viverette fled with a small amount of cash, but was quickly identified from surveillance photos by officers familiar with him from prior encounters. Viverette has a lengthy criminal record with 19 prior convictions, including 7 prior felonies. The sentence, Viverette’s first federal conviction, included an enhancement for a brief escape from custody before he was indicted federally.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina implements the PSN Program through its Take Back North Carolina Initiative. This initiative emphasizes the regional assignment of federal prosecutors to work with law enforcement and District Attorney’s Offices on a sustained basis in those communities to reduce the violent crime rate, drug trafficking, and crimes against law enforcement.

A copy of this press release is located on our website. Related court documents and information can be found on the website of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina or on PACER by searching for Case No. 5:19-CR-340-FL.

