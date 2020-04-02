Nevada U.S. Attorney Announces More Than $163 Million Available To Fight Addiction Crisis

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada today announced that more than $163 million in Department of Justice grants is available to help communities address America’s addiction crisis.

“Our nation is facing the difficult challenge of curbing substance addiction, which threatens public safety and is among the Administration’s top domestic priorities,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “The Department of Justice is front and center in the fight to meet this challenge. OJP is making historic amounts of grant funding available to ensure that our communities have access to innovative and diverse solutions.”

“The cycle of addiction not only affects the individual and their loved ones, but also their community and public safety,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “The OJP grant funds will provide assistance and needed resources to treatment providers, drug courts, and other organizations, serving as a lifeline to help stem the tide of substance addiction. These grants demonstrate the Department of Justice’s commitment to stopping the drug abuse and addiction cycle.”

The funding is available through OJP, the federal government’s leading source of public safety funding and crime victim assistance in state, local and tribal jurisdictions. OJP’s programs support a wide array of activities and services, including programs designed to prevent overdose deaths and break the cycle of addiction and crime.

