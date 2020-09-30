Nevada; Ryan McGuire sentenced in methamphetamine trafficking case

(STL.News) – A Nevada man convicted of trafficking methamphetamine after an investigation in which he distributed the drug during an undercover purchase was sentenced today to five years in prison and four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

After a two-day trial in November, a jury found Ryan McGuire, 39, of Mound House, Nevada, guilty of conspiracy to distribute meth and distribution of meth.

U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters presided.

At trial, the prosecution presented evidence that DEA agents learned in May 2016 that a Billings woman, Angela Killen, was selling pills. In September 2016, an undercover agent met with Killen, who indicated she could introduce him to a source for meth. The agent purchased hydromorphone pills from Killen and paid a referral fee for Killen to introduce him to her meth source.

Later in September 2016, undercover agents returned to Killen’s residence and bought about 26 grams of meth from Killen and McGuire. McGuire pulled a package of meth from his jacket and passed it to Killen, who then gave it to one of the agents. The other agent paid Killen $2,200 for the meth. The investigation also showed that McGuire’s phone was in contact with Killen’s phone on the dates leading up to the meth deal as well as on the day of the transaction.

Killen was convicted in the investigation and sentenced to seven years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cassady Adams prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 36% from 2013 to 2018. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

