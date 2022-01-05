Nevada leveraging federal funds for home care workers

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Nevada Medicaid is leveraging an opportunity through the federal American Rescue Plan Act to offer $500 supplemental payments to Medicaid home care workers who have been on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Nevada is indebted to this critical workforce that quietly helps people stay in their homes every day,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Home care workers left their own homes and cared for our elderly and Nevadans with disabilities so that they didn’t have to leave home. This opportunity is one way to give back.”

Home care workers were first informed of this opportunity late last year, and the application period is open until January 14.

The $500 supplemental payment is available to home care workers who have maintained their employment with an agency since Nov. 1, 2021. Medicaid providers offering home care services may apply on behalf of employees until January 14, 2022. Participation is voluntary. The application and qualifications can be found at https://dhcfp.nv.gov/Pgms/LTSS/AmericanRescuePlan/

Nevada has more than 13,000 home care workers, predominately women and disproportionately minorities, who help older Nevadans and persons with physical or intellectual disabilities with daily tasks to remain independent in their homes.

