Nevada – half a million rapid COVID-19 tests on the way

Governor Sisolak announces more than half a million rapid COVID-19 tests on the way to Nevada

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that more than half a million take-home rapid COVID-19 tests are on the way to the State of Nevada and will be available to those in high need communities.

“Through this surge due to the Omicron variant, we have seen a matching surge in demand for COVID-19 testing. I’ve been working with the team at the State level to ensure we are doing all we can to meet this demand for testing and to build a more sustainable testing model,” Governor Sisolak said during a press conference. “Last week, the State finalized an order of more than half a million take-home rapid COVID-19 tests. The order is being covered by federal COVID relief funding. I’ve asked the shipment and delivery of these tests to be as fast-tracked as possible to meet the current need.”

The State has ordered a total of 588,216 Flexflow COVID-19 Antigen home tests which are expected to arrive toward the end of the month and the first deliveries will be made directly to community partners who will help ensure the tests reach Nevadans as quickly as possible.

More information on this testing initiative can be found on the Nevada Health Response website. The site will be updated as more information comes in.

As more information becomes available, it will be communicated with the press and the public. Additional COVID-19 testing can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org.

The Governor continues to urge all Nevadans who are sick to stay home and seek a test. If you are not yet vaccinated, please consider doing so and if you are eligible for a COVID-19 booster, please get your booster. COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available across the State and a clinic near you can be found at NVCOVIDFighter.org.