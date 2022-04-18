Nevada Governor’s Healthcare Provider Summit

Governor Sisolak’s Healthcare Provider Summit with Keynote by Secretary Becerra

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will be joined by United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, who will provide the keynote address at the Governor’s Healthcare Provider Summit, tomorrow at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Community partners, stakeholders and State agencies will hold forums through the day focused on opportunities to develop the healthcare workforce and provide the best possible care to Nevadans.

The program will kick off with a welcome session, followed by informative breakout sessions. Attendees will be provided lunch before adjourning again to additional breakout sessions. The day will conclude with the opportunity for attendees to network and share ideas about how to improve the healthcare landscape in our state.

Media who are interested in interview opportunities with Governor Sisolak and Secretary Becerra during the event must RSVP to [email protected] by Monday, April 18 at noon to register for the event.

More details, including a full program for the day, are available upon RSVP