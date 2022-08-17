Nevada Governor to tour NAMI Western Nevada

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Governor Sisolak to tour NAMI Western Nevada, discuss mental health resources

(STL.News) On Wednesday morning, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will tour NAMI Western Nevada in Carson City to highlight mental health resources available and discuss the newly debuted art show NAMI hosted Tuesday night.

NAMI Western Nevada provides mental health resources to Nevadans, including behavioral health, recovery and crisis counseling and teen support services. In May, NAMI Western Nevada launched its “Teen Text Line” for anyone ages 14-24 in need of non-crisis mental health support, available seven days a week.

The Governor will be joined by NAMI Western Nevada’s Executive Director, Laura Yanez, as well as other staff members for the tour.

Media is invited to attend, please RSVP for more details.

Read more about Nevada: