Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak appoints Maria Gall

Governor Steve Sisolak appoints Maria Gall to the Eighth Judicial District Court

CARSON CITY, NV – Governor Steve Sisolak appointed Maria A. Gall to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Dept. 9. This appointment fills the judicial vacancy left by Cristina D. Silva, who was appointed by President Biden to the U.S. District Court in Nevada.

“Judge Gall has extensive civil litigation experience in both state and federal courts in New York, Kentucky and Nevada,” said Governor Sisolak. “I’m proud that she will be taking that knowledge to the Eighth Judicial District Court, Department 9 where I have no doubt that she will serve Nevadans with expertise, integrity, and fairness.”

The Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection convened on June 9, 2022 to interview two applicants for this vacancy before sending its recommendation to Governor Sisolak to interview. Nevada attorneys with 10 years of legal experience and 2 years of Nevada residency were eligible to apply. Maria Gall previously practiced law in the Eighth Judicial District Court in Clark County, the Second Judicial District Court in Washoe County, the First Judicial District Court in Carson City, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals as well as courts in Delaware, New York, Kentucky and Florida.

In order to serve the entirety of the appointment for Department 9, the appointed judge is now required to file as a candidate in the November 8, 2022 general election. Due to the timing of the appointment, a special filing period is open until July 22.