Nevada Governor Sisolak Visits UNLV Nurse Camp

Governor Sisolak Visits UNLV Nurse Camp For High School Students Interested In A Nursing Career

LAS VEGAS, NV – The Governor visited the Nurse Camp at UNLV today as high school students participated in the final session of the summer.

“It’s critical right now that we provide students with the opportunities for training and hands-on experience to encourage them to pursue a career in nursing and join Nevada’s workforce that is in need of more well-trained nurses,” said Governor Sisolak. “I’m proud to see this program expanding with the UNLV School of Nursing to not only inspire more high school students to seek a career in nursing but give current nursing students mentorship opportunities within the program.”