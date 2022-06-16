Nevada Governor Sisolak tours LGBTQIA+ community center

Governor Sisolak tours Our Center, northern Nevada’s LGBTQIA+ community center

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak toured Our Center in Reno today and presented a Pride Month proclamation to the team at the community center.

“This team and all of the volunteers at Our Center have a truly remarkable impact on so many lives, and ensure there’s a welcoming place for all Nevadans,” said Governor Sisolak. “I’m dedicated to standing by the LGBTQIA community to create a more inclusive, safe society where everyone feels free to express themselves and their love however they choose.”