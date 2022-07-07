Politics

Nevada Governor Sisolak announces appointments

July 7, 2022
Maryam Shah

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced 45 appointments made to the State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of June.

The Governor has appointed hundreds of individuals since assuming office, and he encourages anyone who might be interested in serving Nevada and their community to review opportunities posted on the Governor’s WEBSITE, which is updated on an ongoing basis.

The Governor’s appointments from June are below:

Appointee:Appointed to:
Andrew BelangerBoard for Financing Water Projects
Jim SnyderBoard of Agriculture
Marvin WorthingtonBoard of Agriculture
Paul NoeBoard of Agriculture
Rory ReidBoard of Examiners for Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Gambling Counselors
Robert OstrovskyBoard of Museums and History
Sarah CowieBoard of Museums and History
Jose Pablo CastilloBoard of Occupational Therapy
Matthew GingerichBoard of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors
Thomas MatterBoard of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors
Stephanie HollandBoard of Psychological Examiners
Thomas BarnesBoard of Wildlife Commissioners
Eric WilcoxCommission for Persons who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing
Jordan WengerCommission on Professional Standards in Education
Sherry MitchellCommission on Professional Standards in Education
Homa AnnoshepoorCouncil on Food Security
Maurice JohnsonCouncil on Food Security
Jennifer ButlerEarly Childhood Advisory Council
Maria GallEighth Judicial District Court, Department 9
Jeffrey KintopHistorical Record Advisory Board
Laura FitzSimmonsIndigent Defense Services
Thomas CatesJunior Livestock Show Board
Vivian ZavataroNevada Arts Council
George Smith Jr.Nevada High-Speed Rail Authority
Andrew MorganNevada Volunteers
William WatermanNorthern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee
Bobbette BondPatient Protection Commission
Ikram KhanPatient Protection Commission
Leann McAllisterPatient Protection Commission
Lilnetra GradyPatient Protection Commission
Sandra RuybalidPatient Protection Commission
Sara Cholhagian RalstonPatient Protection Commission
Tiffany Tyler-GarnerPatient Protection Commission
William Mason Van HouwelingPatient Protection Commission
Yarleny Roa-DuganPatient Protection Commission
Austin OlsonRehabilitation Council
Elsie LewisSilver State Health Insurance Exchange
William PerlmutterSouthern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee
Timothy HunsakerSpeech Language Pathology, Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensing Board
Jessica DissTahoe Regional Planning Agency
Jeanette Rae EvansVeterans Service Commission
Jerome WashingtonVeterans Service Commission
Michael MusgroveVeterans Service Commission
Annie Emprima-MartinWomen Veterans Advisory Committee
Marlene MerckWomen Veterans Advisory Committee

