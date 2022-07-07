Nevada Governor Sisolak announces appointments

Governor Sisolak announces appointments for the month of June

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced 45 appointments made to the State of Nevada boards, commissions, and agencies during the month of June.

The Governor has appointed hundreds of individuals since assuming office, and he encourages anyone who might be interested in serving Nevada and their community to review opportunities posted on the Governor’s WEBSITE, which is updated on an ongoing basis.

The Governor’s appointments from June are below:

Appointee: Appointed to: Andrew Belanger Board for Financing Water Projects Jim Snyder Board of Agriculture Marvin Worthington Board of Agriculture Paul Noe Board of Agriculture Rory Reid Board of Examiners for Alcohol, Drug Abuse and Gambling Counselors Robert Ostrovsky Board of Museums and History Sarah Cowie Board of Museums and History Jose Pablo Castillo Board of Occupational Therapy Matthew Gingerich Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors Thomas Matter Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors Stephanie Holland Board of Psychological Examiners Thomas Barnes Board of Wildlife Commissioners Eric Wilcox Commission for Persons who are Deaf or Hard of Hearing Jordan Wenger Commission on Professional Standards in Education Sherry Mitchell Commission on Professional Standards in Education Homa Annoshepoor Council on Food Security Maurice Johnson Council on Food Security Jennifer Butler Early Childhood Advisory Council Maria Gall Eighth Judicial District Court, Department 9 Jeffrey Kintop Historical Record Advisory Board Laura FitzSimmons Indigent Defense Services Thomas Cates Junior Livestock Show Board Vivian Zavataro Nevada Arts Council George Smith Jr. Nevada High-Speed Rail Authority Andrew Morgan Nevada Volunteers William Waterman Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee Bobbette Bond Patient Protection Commission Ikram Khan Patient Protection Commission Leann McAllister Patient Protection Commission Lilnetra Grady Patient Protection Commission Sandra Ruybalid Patient Protection Commission Sara Cholhagian Ralston Patient Protection Commission Tiffany Tyler-Garner Patient Protection Commission William Mason Van Houweling Patient Protection Commission Yarleny Roa-Dugan Patient Protection Commission Austin Olson Rehabilitation Council Elsie Lewis Silver State Health Insurance Exchange William Perlmutter Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery Advisory Committee Timothy Hunsaker Speech Language Pathology, Audiology and Hearing Aid Dispensing Board Jessica Diss Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Jeanette Rae Evans Veterans Service Commission Jerome Washington Veterans Service Commission Michael Musgrove Veterans Service Commission Annie Emprima-Martin Women Veterans Advisory Committee Marlene Merck Women Veterans Advisory Committee

