Nevada Governor Promoting Wildlife Habitat

Governor Sisolak Signs Executive Order Promoting Nevada Wildlife Habitat and Migration Corridors

CARSON CITY, NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed Executive Order 2021-18, which calls for the creation of the Nevada Habitat Conservation Framework (HCF). The order aims to reverse the long-term trend of loss of Nevada’s wild landscapes, which have suffered from climate change, wildfire, invasive species, and habitat fragmentation.

“Nevada’s wild landscapes provide the clear air, clean water and open space that are integral to a healthy economy and our way of life,” Governor Sisolak said. “Whether it is mule deer or desert tortoises no animal thrives without a healthy ecosystem, and this executive order puts a crucial focus on the corridors through which wildlife migrate to survive.”

Through the process of creating the HCF, the State will engage with conservation advocates, ranchers, industry, and other interested stakeholders as well as local and federal agencies to identify and assess the value of high-quality habitats. Together with other responsible and interested parties, the State will use the HCF to evaluate threats, prioritize landscapes, and develop and deploy strategies to restore and conserve at-risk wildlife habitats particularly related to migration corridors.

The order follows the passage of the bipartisan Great American Outdoors Act (including the permanent reauthorization and full funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund), which supports investments in Nevada’s parks, refuges, forests, and other public lands. The HCF and all supporting strategies outlined in Governor Sisolak’s Order reflect Nevada’s commitment to identify, conserve, restore, and rehabilitate habitat in key migration corridors. The official executive order is attached to this email.