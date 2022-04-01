Nevada Governor – Nelson Araujo as Infrastructure Advisor

Governor Steve Sisolak announces Nelson Araujo as Infrastructure Advisor

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the appointment of Nelson Araujo as Nevada’s Infrastructure Advisor. He will begin on April 11.

In this role, Araujo will work across all agencies and levels of government to ensure the State is competitively and successfully navigating the acquisition and implementation of federal dollars from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The State is receiving more than $4 billion in funding, with the bulk of money going toward highway programs. Money is also coming to the State for broadband, cybersecurity infrastructure and wildfire prevention, among other items. More information on expected infrastructure money for the State can be found here.

Araujo most recently served as State Director for Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen. He previously served two terms in the Nevada State Assembly and is an experienced community leader.

“I am excited for Nelson to take on this important role – his talent and expertise, combined with his deep knowledge of State and federal processes make him perfect for this role,” said Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak. “Nevada’s economy is coming back strong and tackling infrastructure investments head on will help set up our State for success for years to come.”

Federal money will complement the work of the State Infrastructure Bank, which was created and funded by the Governor in the last legislative session. In his role, Araujo will work closely with the State Infrastructure Bank, government agencies, and stakeholders statewide.

“I am humbled and honored to join Governor Sisolak’s team to help continue driving Nevada’s economy forward,” Araujo said. “As a lifelong Nevadan, I look forward to working hard on behalf of the people of Nevada to implement strong, sustainable infrastructure initiatives that will benefit our State for generations to come.”

Araujo began his career in public service in 2007, under Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. In 2011, he joined the Financial Guidance Center where he was responsible for the creation and oversight of Home Again: Nevada Homeowner Relief Program, a statewide program that connected Nevadans to housing resources. Araujo is a graduate from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.