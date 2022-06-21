Nevada Governor makes donation to public schools

Governor Sisolak makes quarterly salary donation to Nevada public schools

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced he made his quarterly State salary donation of $27,484.61 to Nevada’s K-12 public schools, totaling more than $320,000 in contributions since taking office in January 2019. After the disbursements are made, the Governor will have donated to 320 Title I elementary, middle and high schools all across the state.

Governor Sisolak promised before he was elected to donate his entire taxpayer-funded salary over the course of his four-year term to positively impact Nevada’s public schools.

“Now more than ever, we need to prioritize investing in education. As Governor of Nevada, I’m humbled to have the opportunity to give back and to help improve the educational and academic achievement of our students,” said Governor Sisolak. “The First Lady and I are proud to be able to make these donations through the year, and fulfill my promise to enrich the lives of students, educators and families across our great state.”

For more information about how the donation is fairly distributed to Nevada schools, please refer to our April 2019 release “Governor Sisolak Announces Plan to Donate Salary to Nevada’s Schools” and “Salary Donation Letter.”