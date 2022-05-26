Nevada Governor Launch I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project

Governor Sisolak, US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to kick off I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will be joined by US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday morning for the launch of the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Construction Project.

New resorts, professional sports and sold-out concerts have drawn as many as 300,000 visitors on peak weekends. The I-15/Tropicana Interchange serves as a gateway to the Las Vegas Strip, which continues to grow as the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World. This project will improve public safety by replacing the nearly 60-year-old Tropicana bridge, as well as accommodate capacity for future growth and access.

The I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project will be funded with help from the President’s Infrastructure Law. Construction is set to begin this year and finish in 2024. It’s estimated to support 4,664 jobs.

Governor Sisolak and Secretary Buttigieg will be joined by NDOT Director Kristina Swallow, as well as several members and representatives of Nevada’s congressional delegation including Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Senator Jacky Rosen, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congressman Steven Horsford and Congresswoman Susie Lee.

Media planning to attend are asked to RSVP for further details, including exact timing and parking information.