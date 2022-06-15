Nevada Governor – Juneteenth National Freedom Day

Governor Sisolak proclaims Juneteenth National Freedom Day to commemorate the end of slavery

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed June 19, 2022, as Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Nevada to commemorate the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is the nationally recognized observance of the final freeing of enslaved people on June 19, 1865 – almost two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation.

“We celebrate Juneteenth in Nevada to remember a critical part of American history and pay tribute to the achievements and deeply-rooted culture of the Black community in Nevada,” said Governor Sisolak. “There is still a lot of work to do in our fight for equality – now is the time to renew our commitment to be a better nation, and denounce hate, racism and bigotry that is still prevalent.”

Nevada state law does not allow the Governor to unilaterally have this Federal holiday observed by State of Nevada employees, therefore Juneteenth will not be observed as a statewide holiday on Monday, June 20, 2022. The Governor intends to work with State lawmakers during the next Legislative Session to amend State law to celebrate and observe Juneteenth.

Local governments and agencies should refer to their own local ordinances to determine whether they have authority to declare holidays and/or office closures.