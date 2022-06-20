Nevada Governor joins Discovery Children’s Museum

Governor Sisolak joins Discovery Children’s Museum Juneteenth Celebration

NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak participated in the Juneteenth Celebration at the Discovery Children’s Museum in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“Juneteenth exemplifies our most core value as Americans – freedom. Part of learning our country’s history is learning that freedom didn’t come easily or equally. I’m proud of the work done by the team at Discovery Children’s Museum to teach the next generation about this critical part of history,” said Governor Sisolak. “Juneteenth is a reminder of how far we’ve come as a country – and how far we have left to go to build a brighter future.”