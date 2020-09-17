Nevada Gov. Sisolak proclaims the third week of September as Constitution Week in Nevada

NV (STL.News) Today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed the third week of September, starting September 17, 2020 and running through September 23, 2020 as Constitution Week in Nevada. This week-long declaration commemorates the drafting of the Constitution and honors the historical relevancy of the document as well as the contributions made by America’s Founding Fathers.

“As we look back on this year and the unique challenges we’ve faced as a State and as a nation, it is a good time to remember the Constitution and the impact that its contents still has on us today,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “While we continue the fight for social justice and other much needed reforms, it is this document and the freedoms it provides us that will continue to guide us going forward.”

September 17, 2020 marks the 233rd Anniversary of the Drafting of the Constitution of the United State of America at the constitutional convention. This provides the State and the nation an opportunity to reflect on the freedoms and liberties provided by this document, as well as the continuation, preservation, and need for reform among these maxims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE