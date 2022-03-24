Nevada flags lowered in honor of Madeleine Korbel

Nevada Governor Sisolak orders flags lowered in honor of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel

CARSON CITY, NV (STL.News) Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Nevada to be lowered to half-staff at the State Capitol and all State public buildings and grounds until sunset on March 27, 2022, in honor of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright.

“Secretary Madeleine Albright was a trailblazer and a skilled diplomat. As the first female secretary of state in U.S. history, she helped paved the way for a generation of leaders,” said Governor Sisolak. “Kathy and I are sending our thoughts to her family, friends & loved ones during this difficult time.”

On March 23, 2022, President Biden ordered the flag to be flown at half-staff immediately until sunset on March 27, 2022, in honor of the life and legacy of former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Korbel Albright.