Nevada First Lady to Host Art Exhibit at Governor’s Mansion

LAS VEGAS, NV (STL.News) Monday, Nevada First Lady Kathy Sisolak will host the inaugural art exhibit in the Nevada Governor’s Mansion, called “The First Lady presents…”. She will be joined in hosting the event with her husband, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.

“The First Lady Presents…” launched in February 2020 with the goal to use the Nevada Governor’s Mansion as a year-round exhibition venue to present contemporary Nevadan art alongside historic artifacts from the Nevada State Museum collection. Program was halted due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the Fall of 2020, program partners reconfigured the initiative into a monthly online platform allowing us to present more artists to a wider audience in a remote manner. In February 2021, “The First Lady Presents….” relaunched with a monthly online pairing of a contemporary Nevadan artist with an artifact from the Nevada State Museum’s Curator Corner.

Through the work of Myron Freedman, Director of the Nevada State Museum, the Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, the Nevada State Museum in Carson City, and Mark Salinas, the public art consultant and curator, Monday marks the opening reception in the Governor’s Mansion.