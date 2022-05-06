Nevada creates grant funding for child care providers

State creates grant funding for child care providers to expand access to families, funds more Community Recovery Grants

NV (STL.News) The Interim Finance Committee approved a number of work programs and projects put forward by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and executive branch agencies aimed at helping Nevadans continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including a $30 million grant program for child care providers for projects that will immediately expand the provider’s ability to serve more Nevada families.

“Availability and affordability of child care is a critical need for Nevada families and remains one of my top priorities,” said Governor Sisolak. “These grant dollars will help providers make immediate changes to upgrade or expand facilities, so more families have access to care.”

“As a new mother, I understand the burden that comes with finding safe, reliable, and affordable child care,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Today, I am proud to announce that the legislature has approved an additional $30 million to ensure more Nevada families have access to child care they can afford. These dollars will allow facilities across Nevada to expand their operations and bring down costs for working families.”

“Today, the Interim Finance Committee approved various work programs and projects that provides funding to address the needs of our most vulnerable Nevadans,” said Assemblyman Steve Yeager. He continued, “I am proud to support programs that will address food insecurity among Nevadan families, provide services to victims of domestic violence, and expand access to affordable child care. These grant dollars will allow us to build a more resilient Nevada as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The $30 million approved today is one part of Governor Sisolak’s $160 million child care plan, which will also address affordability for families and workforce needs in the child care sector.

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will oversee the $30 million Child Care Expansion Grant program and providers will be able to apply for funds to expand or build new child care locations anywhere in Nevada.

The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services will announce when the application for funds becomes available. Licensed child care seats will increase through this funding opportunity and more families will be supported.

In addition to the Child Care Expansion Grant program, lawmakers approved 8 more Community Recovery Grants, which are aimed at utilizing existing non-profits in Nevada to provide direct and immediate community services. Non-profits funded Thursday include: