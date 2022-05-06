Nevada creates grant funding for child care providers

State creates grant funding for child care providers to expand access to families, funds more Community Recovery Grants
NV (STL.News) The Interim Finance Committee approved a number of work programs and projects put forward by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and executive branch agencies aimed at helping Nevadans continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, including a $30 million grant program for child care providers for projects that will immediately expand the provider’s ability to serve more Nevada families.
“Availability and affordability of child care is a critical need for Nevada families and remains one of my top priorities,” said Governor Sisolak. “These grant dollars will help providers make immediate changes to upgrade or expand facilities, so more families have access to care.”
“As a new mother, I understand the burden that comes with finding safe, reliable, and affordable child care,” said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro. She continued, “Today, I am proud to announce that the legislature has approved an additional $30 million to ensure more Nevada families have access to child care they can afford. These dollars will allow facilities across Nevada to expand their operations and bring down costs for working families.”
“Today, the Interim Finance Committee approved various work programs and projects that provides funding to address the needs of our most vulnerable Nevadans,” said Assemblyman Steve Yeager. He continued, “I am proud to support programs that will address food insecurity among Nevadan families, provide services to victims of domestic violence, and expand access to affordable child care. These grant dollars will allow us to build a more resilient Nevada as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The $30 million approved today is one part of Governor Sisolak’s $160 million child care plan, which will also address affordability for families and workforce needs in the child care sector.
The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services will oversee the $30 million Child Care Expansion Grant program and providers will be able to apply for funds to expand or build new child care locations anywhere in Nevada.
The Division of Welfare and Supportive Services will announce when the application for funds becomes available. Licensed child care seats will increase through this funding opportunity and more families will be supported.
In addition to the Child Care Expansion Grant program, lawmakers approved 8 more Community Recovery Grants, which are aimed at utilizing existing non-profits in Nevada to provide direct and immediate community services. Non-profits funded Thursday include:
- White Pine Ministerial Association. This $42,400 grant will go to its Incorporated Food Bank to address food insecurity. It will assist with the expansion of White Pine County Food Bank, including additional space, food, and a new cooler, which will allow the food bank to provide healthier and more nutritious food to those in need.
- Carson Valley Community Food Closet. The $41,600 in grant funding will assist in efforts to address food insecurity in Douglas County. This funding will help the Food Closet increase the number of access points for food-insecure people by providing additional mobile distributions in Douglas County.
- Special Olympics Nevada. This $1 million grant will support the Strong Minds Program, which is an interactive learning activity focused on developing adaptive coping skills to address mental and behavioral health needs. This program will include wrap-around services for teachers, students, and parents to help them recognize triggers in students that may be at risk of engaging in self-harming behavior.
- Assistance League Las Vegas. This $118,170 grant funding will support the Operation School Bell program, which provides clothing and school supplies for students in need who attend Title I schools in Clark County. The program’s goal is to increase children’s potential for academic success by providing these necessities.
- Fallon Youth Club. The $106,386 grant will support the purchase of two vans to help transport area youth to educational enrichment activities, such as STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) activities. These opportunities are critical to helping students return to normal as our children catch up and recover from COVID-19.
- Ely Co-Op Magic Carpet Preschool. The $44,280 in grant funding will allow for staffing, training, personal protective equipment, and supplies. Staff at the Magic Carpet Preschool will utilize early learning curriculum, strategies, and performance measures to ensure that all students are kindergarten ready when they graduate.
- The Shade Tree. This $506,428 grant will allow the organization to serve more victims of domestic violence and will expand staffing that is vital to providing safe shelter, services, housing solutions, and job placement. This includes hiring a full-time housing case manager to work with clients to find permanent and safe housing solutions for them when they exit The Shade Tree.
- Community Services Agency. The $199,458 in funding will be used to help provide work experience for at-risk youth, ages 16-18, in the Washoe County School District. This program will enable at-risk youth to engage in productive work, build their skill sets, contribute to their community, and will prepare them for future employment opportunities.