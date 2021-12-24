Nevada announces early closing of government offices

Nevada announces early closing of state government offices in northern Nevada due to inclement weather

NV (STL.News) Due to continued flooding challenges this morning, the Nevada Department of Transportation and the Nevada State Police are reporting dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County, and Douglas County areas.

As such, Governor Sisolak has ordered an early closing for all state government offices (other than essential public safety and corrections personnel) in these areas for this afternoon. State government offices in these areas will close effective immediately, Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, along with NDOT and DPS, will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions. The safety and well-being of the state’s employees are of the utmost concern.