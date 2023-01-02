Neutron (NTRN) has a Very Bullish Sentiment Score, is Rising, and Outperforming the Crypto Market Monday: What's Next? – InvestorsObserver

Neutron (NTRN) gets a very bullish rating from InvestorsObserver Monday. The coin is up 403.6% to $0.001672086048 while the broader crypto market is up 1.12%.

Over the last five days, Neutron has earned a Very Bullish rating on the InvestorsObserver Sentiment Score. The Sentiment Score measures the performance of Neutron over the past five days by volume and price movement.The Sentiment Score provides a quick, short-term look at the crypto’s recent performance. This can be useful for both short-term investors looking to ride a rally and longer-term investors trying to buy the dip.

Price LevelsNeutron is currently trading near its five-day high of $0.00167208604849752. The coin is 0.00% its five-day high and is 405.08% higher than its five-day low of $0.00033105505281128.Neutron price is currently above resistance. With support set around $-0.0000549988615508939 and resistance at $0.00110511168914886, Neutron is potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.Neutron has traded on low volume recently. This means that today’s volume is below its average volume over the past seven days.

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. These are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are use for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to a more specific use in some other sub-classes.Due to a lack of data, this crypto may be less suitable for some investors.Click here to unlock the rest of the report on Neutron

