Neutron (NTRN) Falls 0.9%, Underperforms the Crypto Market Saturday – InvestorsObserver

Neutron (NTRN) has been relatively more volatile when compared to other cryptocurrencies. So far Saturday, the crypto has declined 90.08% to $0.0003344404821.

Neutron a 99 Volatility Rank.

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives Neutron a high volatility rank of 99, placing it in the top 1% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge takes into account this makes its score defined by recent trends, rather than a bad day.

NTRN’s high volatility reading comes with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the coin has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.Neutron price is well positioned going forward. With support set at $-0.000828607540282912 and resistance at $0.00234080355457633. This positions Neutron with room to run before facing selling pressures.

What is a Coin?

A coin is a cryptocurrency that exists on its own blockchain. these are typically used for payments. Depending on the cryptocurrency, what those payments are used for may vary from general use in the Digital Money sub-class to more specific uses in some other sub-classes.

