Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Announces Monthly Distribution

NEW YORK (STL.News) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE American: NHS) (the “Fund”) has announced a distribution declaration of $0.0905 per share of common stock. The distribution announced today is payable on January 31, 2020, has a record date of January 15, 2020 and has an ex-date of January 14, 2020.

Under its level distribution policy, the Fund anticipates that it will make regular monthly distributions, subject to market conditions, of $0.0905 per share of common stock, unless further action is taken to determine another amount. The Fund’s ability to maintain its current distribution will depend on a number of factors, including the stability of income received from its investments, the cost of leverage and the level of other Fund expenses. There is no assurance that the Fund will always be able to pay a distribution of any particular amount or that a distribution will consist only of net investment income.

Due to an effort to maintain a stable distribution amount, the distribution announced today, as well as future distributions, may consist of net investment income, realized capital gains and return of capital. In compliance with Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, a notice would be provided for any distribution that does not consist solely of net investment income. The notice would be for informational purposes and not for tax reporting purposes, and would disclose, among other things, estimated portions of the distribution, if any, consisting of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions paid in 2020 will be made after the end of the year.