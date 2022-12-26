NeSL takes a million loan papers digital, aims for more

Two years after the first completely digital loan document agreement was executed, the government-backed National E-Governance Services (NeSL) has processed one million transactions through its digital document execution (DDE) platform.

Bankers said the system’s end-to-end electronic execution will go a long way in preventing frauds, especially in small ticket loans even as benefits from time and cost savings will add up over the years.

NeSL’s DDE platform digitalises loan documents from submission to payment of stamp duty, to digital e-stamping to e-sign by the signatories to a completely secure digital storage system.

Currently, to execute loan documents between lenders and borrowers, human intervention is required from paying stamp duty and getting stamp paper, to getting the parties to affix their wet signatures on the document. Storing executed documents in a secure manner is also an issue.

NeSL chief executive Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri said the recent amendment to the Information Technology Act to bring mortgages under the digital documentation category could open up the dematerialisation of home loans bringing more transparency to these loans which make up more than half of retail loans.

“One million is a very small number. Eventually, as more banks use our systems, the sky is the limit. Besides obvious cost and time benefits, transparency can prevent unauthorised usage and evidentiary value that can be presented in court will help in preventing loan disputes and executing loan documents,” Chaudhuri said.

NeSL is India’s first information utility and is registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) with shareholding by leading banks and public institutions. The primary role of NeSL is to serve as a repository of legal evidence holding the information pertaining to any debt/claim, as submitted by the financial or operational creditor and verified and authenticated by the parties to the debt.

Registration on the system is free. NeSL charges ?25 per transaction to individuals and ?100 per transaction to institutions as execution fees.

So far, more than 25 financial sector entities have already been onboarded on the NeSL DDE platform and are undertaking transactions. Bank and NBFC systems have to be connected to NeSL and lenders are yet to move towards it in a big way.

However, bankers said the authenticity, seamlessness and speed that the NeSL system provides could make it the go-to system in the future.

“We are already the number one user of this system. Almost all our digital lending loans are processed through this platform. The ID authenticity it provides makes it a great fraud prevention platform. It can also be used as paperless documentation to initiate insolvency proceedings,” said Akhil Handa, chief digital officer at .

The bank plans to disburse a total of ?50,000 crore of retail and small-ticket MSME loans this fiscal. Handa said the DDE platform can be very effective for the documentation of these loans.

Currently close to 80% of loans processed by the platform are from retail as small ticket loans make up a majority of the banking system.