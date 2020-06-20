Neopit Woman Markala K. Waukau Indicted for Felony Child Abuse on the Menominee Indian Reservation

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 16, 2020, a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment against a woman allegedly involved in felony child abuse against a child on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The indictment named Markala K. Waukau (age: 18) of Neopit.

The indictment charged Waukau with Felony Child Abuse in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1153(a) and Wis. Stat. § 948.02(b)(2). If convicted, Waukau faces a maximum of three years in prison, up to a $10,000 fine, and up to three years of supervised release.

According to the indictment, on or about January 6, 2020, the defendant struck a child under the age of one with an elbow while at a residence on the Menominee Indian Reservation. The child’s injuries included a fractured skull and hematomas.

The Menominee Tribal Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case, which will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Andrew J. Maier.

An indictment is only a charge and not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the government must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

