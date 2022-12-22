NeoNomad (NNI) Rises 40.88%, Outperforms the Crypto Market Thursday – InvestorsObserver

NeoNomad (NNI) has been relatively more volatile compared to the crypto market. So far Thursday, the crypto has gained 40.88% to $0.01422999165.

InvestorsObserver is giving NeoNomad a 90 Volatility Rank. Find out what this means to you and get the rest of the rankings on NeoNomad!

Highly Volatile

InvestorsObserver gives NeoNomad a high volatility rank of 90, placing it in the top 10% of cryptos on the market.The Volatility Gauge follows which means that one day won’t define its volatility rank – a trend will.

NNI’s high volatility reading is paired with a low reading on the Risk/Reward Gauge, meaning that the token has relatively wide price swings and is well protected from price manipulation.NeoNomad price is trading above resistance. With support set at $0.00848024971015519 and resistance around $0.0131918478680379. This leaves NeoNomad out of range and potentially in a volatile position if the rally burns out.

What is a Token?

Tokens are digital assets that exist on another cryptocurrency’s blockchain.

