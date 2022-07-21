Nebraska – Two Nominees for the County Court Judge

Two Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Fifth Judicial District

LINCOLN – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties) provided the following two names for the Governor’s consideration: Thomas J. Klein of Wahoo and Denise J. Kracl of Schuyler.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Columbus, Platte County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Frank J. Skorupa.