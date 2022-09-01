Nebraska – Nominees for County Court Judge

Three Nominees Forwarded for the County Court Judge in the Second Judicial District

LINCOLN (STL.News) The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Judge in the Second Judicial District (consisting of Cass, Otoe, and Sarpy counties) has provided the following three names for the Governor’s consideration: James M. Buchanan, Omaha; Gage R. Cobb, Gretna; and S. Colin Palm, Plattsmouth.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. The vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Robert C. Wester.

