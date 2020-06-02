Nebraska Man Timothy Young Admits Stealing and Selling His Employer’s Confidential Information

(STL.News) – A Nebraska man today admitted engaging in fraudulent activity that exposed his employer’s confidential information, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

Timothy Young, 50, of Moorefield, Nebraska, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden in Newark federal court to an information charging him with wire fraud.

According to documents filed in the case and statements made in court:

Young was employed at a data analytics and risk assessment firm based in New Jersey. The company serves customers worldwide, including entities providing insurance and financial services as well as government entities. The company maintains a network that houses, among other things, significant amounts of personally identifiable information.

Without the firm’s approval, Young obtained confidential, non-public information that belonged to the firm. The information included names, logon names, passwords, email addresses, and telephone numbers for some of the company’s clients. Young then attempted to sell the information.

The charge of wire fraud is punishable by a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and a fine of the greater of $250,000, twice the gross profits to Young or twice the gross loss suffered by the victim.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Acting Special Agent in Charge Douglas Korneski in Newark, and task force officers from the N.J. State Police, Jersey City Police Department, Ocean City Police Department, and Federal Protective Service, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea. He also thanked the FBI’s Omaha Division, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Kristi Koons Johnson, for its role in the investigation.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Kogan of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE