Nebraska Lottery Press Kit

About the Nebraska Lottery

In November of 1992, 63 percent of Nebraska voters approved a constitutional amendment authorizing the creation of a state lottery. The Nebraska Lottery began Scratch ticket sales in September 1993, followed by Lotto game sales in July 1994. When the Nebraska Lottery began, it was the 37th lottery in the United States.

The Nebraska Lottery sells $1, $2, $3, $5, $10, $20 and $30 Scratch tickets, with prizes ranging from a free $1 ticket up to $300,000. A variety of Scratch games are developed and offered during the course of a year.

The Nebraska Lottery sells Lotto (online) games such as Lucky for Life®, Powerball®, Mega Millions®, 2by2®, MyDaY®, Nebraska Pick 3®, and Nebraska Pick 5®. MyDaY, Nebraska Pick 5, and Nebraska Pick 3 are offered exclusively in Nebraska. Powerball and 2by2 are operated on behalf of member lotteries by the Multi-State Lottery Association; and Lucky for Life and Mega Millions are operated by their member lotteries. Drawings for 2by2 and Nebraska-exclusive Lotto games are held every night. Lucky for Life, Powerball, and Mega Millions drawings are held twice per week. The price for a single play of most games is $1, except for Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, and Powerball, which are $2 per play. Lotto prizes range from a free ticket up to a multi-million-dollar jackpot.

There are 23 Nebraska Lottery state employees providing accounting, marketing, communication, systems, and general administrative services.

General Lottery History

Lotteries date back to colonial America: Benjamin Franklin organized a lottery to raise money to purchase cannon for the defense of Philadelphia in the 1740s. George Washington’s Mountain Road Lottery was established to build a road through the Alleghany Mountains in Virginia in 1768.

Contemporary lotteries began in 1964 with the introduction of the New Hampshire Lottery.

Today, there are 44 U.S. lotteries and 5 Canadian lotteries.

The North American lottery industry generated more than $70 billion in gross sales in Fiscal Year 2010. Additionally, more than $21 billion in proceeds was returned to lottery beneficiary programs, and more than $4 billion was paid to lottery retailers. Source: NASPL

Lottery Industry Organizations

Nebraska Lottery Games

Players must be 19 years or older to purchase any Nebraska Lottery Scratch or Lotto game.

Lottery tickets are bearer instruments, so players are encouraged to sign their winning tickets to establish ownership.

The Nebraska Lottery encourages all players to play responsibly. Free problem gambling help for Nebraskans is available at problemgambling.nebraska.gov.

Scratch Games

Nebraska Lottery Scratch games are sold at approximately 1,200 Nebraska Lottery retailers across Nebraska. Ticket prices vary from $1 to $30, and offer cash and merchandise prizes. Scratch games are closed when the last top prize in the game is claimed. Players have 180 days after the closing date to redeem prizes from a closed game. Click here for more information on current Scratch games.

Lotto Games

The Nebraska Lottery offers seven Lotto games. Lotto tickets can be purchased from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. (Central Time) any day of the week except from 9:00 p.m. to 9:03 p.m. on drawing nights for all games except Lucky for Life. On drawing nights, tickets purchased before 9:00 p.m. will be for that night’s draw; tickets purchased after 9:03 p.m. will be for the next drawing.

The purchase cutoff for Lucky for Life is earlier than other Lotto games because Lucky for Life draws are held at 9:38 p.m. (Central Time). Lucky for Life tickets can be purchased from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 a.m. (Central Time) any day of the week except from 8:30 p.m. to 8:33 p.m. on drawing nights.

Each Lotto play costs $1, except for Lucky for Life, Mega Millions, and Powerball plays, which cost $2. Players can purchase up to 12 weeks of drawings using the Multi-draw option. Prizes from Lotto games must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

Nebraska Powerball®

Powerball is a multi-state game offered in 45 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Powerball prizes range from $4 to a multi-million-dollar jackpot. Each play costs $2. Click here for more information on Powerball.

Drawings: Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Central Time

Jackpot: The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. Jackpot winners can choose how to collect their Powerball jackpot–30 annual payments (over 29 years) or one cash payment (present value*)–up to 60 days after they become entitled to the prize. The annuity option gives players annual payments that increase each year–projected at 4 percent.

* if you choose cash, the present cash value is less than the advertised jackpot, which is based on a 30-year annuity.

Power Play®: Players who choose to add the $1 Power Play option have the chance to play for enhanced prizes. A separate drawing will be performed to select the Power Play multiplier number (2, 3, 4, 5, or 10) for all prizes except the jackpot and the Match 5 prize. The 10X multiplier will only be available for drawings with advertised annuity jackpot levels of $150 million and below. The other multipliers will be in play regardless of the jackpot amount. The Match 5 prize is $2 million if the Power Play option is purchased.

Odds: The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 24.9.

Mega Millions® with Megaplier®

Mega Millions with Megaplier is a multi-state game offered by 46 lotteries in the United States. Mega Millions prizes range from $2 to a multi-million-dollar jackpot. Click here for more information on Mega Millions with Megaplier.

Drawings: Tuesday and Friday at 10:00 p.m. Central Time

Jackpot: The Mega Millions® jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until it is won. Jackpot winners can choose how to collect their Mega Millions jackpot–30 annual payments (over 29 years) or one cash payment (present value*)–up to 60 days after you become entitled to the prize. The annuity option gives players annual payments that increase each year–projected at 5 percent.

* if you choose cash, the present cash value is less than the advertised jackpot, which is based on a 30-year annuity.

Megaplier: Players who choose to add the $1 Megaplier option have the chance to multiply prizes between $2 and $1,000,000 as many as two, three, four, or five times. The Megaplier number is chosen from a field of 15 numbers according to the following frequency: one (1) number 5, three (3) number 4s, six (6) number 3s, and five (5) number 2s.

Just the Jackpot™: Just the Jackpot gives players two chances to win the jackpot prize only. For $3, a player will receive two quick pick plays eligible for the jackpot prize only. No other prize levels will be awarded on Just the Jackpot tickets.

Odds: The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 258,890,850, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 14.7.

Lucky for Life®

Lucky for Life, the Game of a Lifetime®, is a $2 multi-state Lotto game with a top prize of $1,000 a day for life. Click here for more information on Lucky for Life.

Drawings: Monday through Sunday at 9:38 p.m. Central Time

Top Prize: $1,000 a day for life.

Odds: The odds of winning $1,000 a day for life are 1 in 30,821,472, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 7.8.

Nebraska Pick 5®

Nebraska Pick 5 is exciting, because it’s unique to Nebraska. It’s our game. All the proceeds from the game stay here, and all the winning tickets are sold in Nebraska, at Nebraska Lottery Lotto game retailers. Nebraska Pick 5 prizes range from a free $1 quick pick play to a rolling jackpot. Click here for more information on Nebraska Pick 5.

Drawings: Monday through Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Central Time

Jackpot: The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows each time it is not won. The jackpot prize will be divided equally among multiple winners, and is paid in one cash installment.

Odds: The odds of winning the Nebraska Pick 5 jackpot are 1 in 501,942, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.

Nebraska Pick 3®

Nebraska Pick 3 offers lots of ways to play, and lots of ways to win. Nebraska Pick 3 gives players the chance to not only select the numbers they wish to play, but also the opportunity to decide what type of play style and potential prizes to play for. Prizes range from $1 to $600. Click here for more information on Nebraska Pick 3.

Drawings: Monday through Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Central Time

Top Prize: $600

Odds: Odds for Nebraska Pick 3 vary with the bet type selected. The odds of winning the $600 top prize with the Straight bet type are 1 in 1,000, and the odds of winning $1 with the Combo bet type are 1 in 4.

MyDaY®

MyDaY is a Nebraska Lottery Lotto game with a calendar theme. Players can win up to $5,000 by choosing a six-digit date for each $1 MyDaY play. Click here for more information on MyDaY.

Drawings: Monday through Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Central Time

Top Prize: $5,000

Odds: The odds of winning the $5,000 top prize in MyDaY are 1 in 36,525, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 8.17.

2by2®

2by2 is a multi-state game offered in Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Wyoming. 2by2 prizes range from a free $1 quick pick play to a top prize of $22,000. Click here for more information on 2by2.

Drawings: Monday through Sunday at 10:00 p.m. Central Time

Top Prize: $22,000

2by2 Tuesday: If a player purchases a ticket for 7, 14, 21, 28, 35, 42, 49, 56, 63, 70, 77, or 84 consecutive Multi-draws, the ticket qualifies for the free 2by2 Tuesday feature in which all prizes won on Tuesday automatically double in value. Any Multi-draw selection that is not divisible by 7 is not eligible for the 2by2 Tuesday feature.

Odds: The odds of winning the 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1in 3.59.

Beneficiaries

Proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery benefit the environment, education, the Nebraska State Fair, and compulsive gamblers assistance.

Amendment 4 passed by Nebraska voters in November of 2004 established the following distribution formula: Education as directed by the Legislature (44.5 percent) – currently distributed to the Nebraska Education Improvement Fund; Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund (44.5 percent); Nebraska State Fair (10 percent); and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund (1 percent, plus the first $500,000 in fund proceeds each fiscal year).

The funds’ respective totals to date are:

Nebraska Education Improvement Fund, $125,583,395;

Nebraska Environmental Trust Fund, $382,274,717;

Nebraska State Fair Support and Improvement Fund, $66,362,468; and

Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund, $20,266,002.

Prior to July 1, 1997, the Solid Waste Landfill Closure Assistance Fund received proceeds totaling $18,460,996. In 2004, the Legislature directed that a one-time transfer of $5 million be made to the State General Fund.

Prior to July 1, 2016, the Education Innovation Fund received proceeds totaling $174,222,842, and the Nebraska Opportunity Grand Fund received proceeds totaling $100,929,476.

Click here for a listing of beneficiary transfers since 1993.

Click here for beneficiary fund contact information.

Sales by Fiscal Year

The links in the above table refer to the PDF copy of the Nebraska Lottery Annual Report for that fiscal year.

Current Year Sales (unaudited)

Retailers

The Nebraska Lottery sells Scratch and Lotto tickets through a retailer network of approximately 1,200 locations statewide. Nebraska Lottery retailers range from convenience stores to supermarkets and from service stations to cafés. Nebraska Lottery tickets may not be sold in establishments licensed for the consumption of alcohol. Players must be at least 19 years old in order to purchase and redeem Nebraska Lottery tickets.

Previous research among retailers found that carrying Lottery tickets is viewed as a customer service by 62 percent of retailers responding. Another 36 percent of retailers said they believe Lottery tickets are both a customer service and a profit center for their stores. The statewide sales leaders for the 2018-2019 fiscal year are listed here:

Nebraska Lottery retailers receive a High Prize Seller’s Bonus for selling winning high-tier Scratch and Lotto tickets. This bonus is 1% of the prize won, with a cap of $50,000. In April 2013, four Baker’s stores in the Omaha metro area sold high-tier winning Lotto tickets, resulting in a bonus of $11,500.

Scratch, Top 20

Coffin’s Corner, Grand Island Super C #4, Lincoln Gas N Snaks, Seward Casey’s General Store #2883, Grand Island Pump & Pantry #52, Grand Island Russ’s Market #21, Lincoln Corner Stop, Columbus Casey’s General Store #2882, Grand Island Cheema’s Gas & Liquor, Scottsbluff Fill-n-Chill, Lexington Snac Shac, Grand Island Casey’s General Store #1747, Lexington Kwik Shop #673, Omaha Ray’s Apple Market, Fairbury Pump & Pantry #16, York IGA Market Place, Lincoln Mac’s Short Stop, Lexington Kwik Stop #5, North Platte Bucky’s #38, Omaha Scottsbluff Watering Hole, Scottsbluff

Lotto, Top 20

Hy-Vee Food Store #1465, Omaha Hy-Vee Food Store #1467, Omaha Baker’s #300, Bellevue Baker’s #318, Bellevue Hy-Vee Food Store #1472, Omaha Hy-Vee Food Store #1466, Omaha Hy-Vee Food Store #1514, Papillion Kwik Shop #670, Bellevue Hy-Vee Food Store #1469, Omaha Baker’s #311, Omaha Super Store, Bellevue Family Fare #799, Papillion Hy-Vee Food Store #1474, Omaha Hy-Vee Food Store #1470, Omaha Hy-Vee Food Store #1385, Lincoln Corner Stop, Columbus Baker’s #302, Omaha Quik Trip #586, Omaha Baker’s #315, Omaha Hy-Vee Gas #10, Omaha

Listing of Nebraska Lottery Retailers as of January 2020 (CSV file)

