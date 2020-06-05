Nebraska Lottery: Lucky for Life Multi-Draw Ticket Error

Nebraska (STL.News) A system error has been discovered that affects Lucky for Life multi-draw tickets purchased for upcoming July and August drawings. We recognize that Lucky for Life is a favorite game of lottery players, and we worked to fix this issue as quickly as possible.

A programming error in the Lucky for Life sales system resulted in incorrect end dates being printed on multi-draw Lucky for Life tickets purchased for drawings in July and August 2020.

Up to 12 weeks of drawings for any Nebraska Lottery Lotto game can be purchased in advance with the multi-draw feature. Multi-draw tickets contain the number of draws purchased along with the start and end dates of the drawings. The programming error resulted in misprinted end dates on the affected Lucky for Life tickets.

Approximately 125 multi-draw Lucky for Life tickets purchased on or before June 4 are affected.

The issue was discovered and corrected on June 4. Going forward, all Lucky for Life tickets will print with the correct end dates. All other Nebraska Lottery Lotto games were checked, and no similar issues were discovered.

Multi-draw Lucky for Life tickets affected by the programming error are still valid for the number of drawings they were purchased for. If an affected ticket wins a prize and is cashed before all the drawings on the ticket have occurred, an exchange ticket will be produced for the remaining draws. The exchange ticket will show the correct end date.

Affected tickets were purchased on or before June 4 and were purchased for multiple draws extending into July and August 2020. The start date and number of drawings listed on the ticket is correct, and you can use these numbers to calculate the last drawing the ticket is eligible for.