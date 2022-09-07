Nebraska Governor’s Broadband & Water Town Halls

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Broadband and Water” Town Halls in Ogallala and Alliance

LINCOLN (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20th. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Gov. Ricketts will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall events are open to the public.

Broadband and Water Town Hall in Ogallala

When: 9:30AM-10:30AM MT on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

Where: Kathleen Lute Public Library – 610 W A Street, Ogallala

Broadband and Water Town Hall in Alliance

When: 1:00PM-2:00PM MT on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022

Where: Knight Museum & Sandhills Center – 908 Yellowstone Avenue, Alliance

