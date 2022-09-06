Nebraska Governor to Host Town Halls

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Broadband and Water” Town Halls in Ogallala and Alliance
LINCOLN (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in Ogallala and Alliance on Tuesday, September 20th. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss how the State is expanding broadband internet access and give an update on projects to protect and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.
Gov. Ricketts will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall events are open to the public.
Broadband and Water Town Hall in Ogallala
- When: 9:30AM-10:30AM MT on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
- Where: Kathleen Lute Public Library – 610 W A Street, Ogallala
Broadband and Water Town Hall in Alliance
- When: 1:00PM-2:00PM MT on Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
- Where: Knight Museum & Sandhills Center – 908 Yellowstone Avenue, Alliance
Read more news related to Nebraska: