Nebraska Governor to Host Legislative Wrap-Up Town Halls

Gov. Ricketts to Host “Legislative Wrap-Up” Town Halls in North Platte and Columbus

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he will host town halls in North Platte and Columbus on Wednesday, May 4th. At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts will discuss the historic accomplishments of the 2022 Legislative Session. Among other successes, the Governor worked with the Unicameral to pass the largest tax relief package in Nebraska history, enhance public safety, and strengthen Nebraska’s water resources.

Gov. Ricketts and others will give remarks before taking questions. The town hall events are open to the public.

A review of the Nebraska Legislature’s achievements in the 2022 session is available by clicking here.

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in North Platte

When: 10:00AM-11:00PM CT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Where: NebraskaLand Bank (3rd Floor), 1400 S Dewey Street, NORTH PLATTE

Legislative Wrap-Up Town Hall in Columbus

When: 2:00PM-3:00PM CT on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Where: The Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Avenue, COLUMBUS