Nebraska Governor Slams Biden’s Nursing Home Vaccine Mandate

August 19, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Nebraska Governor Slams Biden’s Nursing Home Vaccine Mandate

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that President Joe Biden was planning to require nursing home staff to take the coronavirus vaccine.

“Nursing homes have already had numerous opportunities to offer the vaccine to residents and staff,” said Governor Ricketts.  “We encourage everyone to get the vaccine, and if you have concerns talk to you doctor.  The heavy hand of government should not force vaccinations.  Nebraska already has a shortage of healthcare workers, and the President’s mandate will push people out of the industry and only make it more difficult to take care of our elderly and most vulnerable.”

About Maryam Shah 5160 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles