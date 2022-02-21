Nebraska Governor Ricketts’ Presidents’ Day Statement

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Presidents’ Day, which is celebrated on Monday, February 21, 2022.

“As Americans, we’ve been blessed to have extraordinary leaders hold our nation’s highest office. George Washington displayed incredible bravery leading the Continental Army to victory in the Revolutionary War. As President, his steady leadership stabilized our young Republic. President Washington set the precedent of term limits by voluntarily stepping down after two terms in office. This important act affirmed the principle of self-governance and the peaceful transition of power in America.”

“Like Washington, President Abraham Lincoln led the nation through war. His strength of character helped the United States endure the trauma of Civil War, put an end to slavery, and restore national union.”

“Both Washington and Lincoln were born in February, so it’s fitting we celebrate their lives and legacies with a holiday this month. As we recall the greatness of our past presidents, let’s remember their conviction that America’s strength springs from its goodness. As President Lincoln advised, ‘Let us have faith that right makes might, and in that faith let us to the end dare to do our duty as we understand it.’”