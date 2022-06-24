Nebraska Governor on Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Roe v. Wade Being Overturned

LINCOLN – Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement after the United States Supreme Court ruled that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion” and overturned both Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey:

“Roe v. Wade took away the states’ right to regulate abortion and cost millions of babies their lives.”

“Today’s Supreme Court decision restores the rights of the people, and as a result our future generations will have a chance at life.”

“The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe is an answer to millions of prayers on behalf of the unborn and a victory for human life. I will be working with our legislative leaders to determine what more we can do to protect our preborn babies.”