Nebraska Governor on Highest Inflation in 40+ Years

Gov. Ricketts’ Statement on Highest Inflation in 40+ Years

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement after the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that inflation is at its highest point in over 40 years. Consumer prices have gone up 8.6% over the past year.

“Inflation in America has hit a new 40-year high. There is nothing more corrosive to the American family’s pocketbooks. President Biden’s failed policies are forcing families to struggle with high prices.”

“Mr. President, it’s time to put the American people first. Stop the rampant spending, stop the war on American energy, and reverse course on your big-government agenda that is hurting all Americans.”