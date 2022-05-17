Nebraska Governor Hosts Mike Pompeo on Podcast

Gov. Ricketts Hosts 70th Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on “The Nebraska Way” Podcast

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts released the 38th episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring 70th Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. During the episode, Secretary Pompeo discusses his experience in the Trump administration, his views on the People’s Republic of China, and his thoughts on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Secretary Pompeo was born and raised in Orange, California. He began his career as an Army officer, attending West Point where he graduated top of his class. After his time in the Army, he moved to Kansas and began running three aircraft-part manufacturers.

In 2010, Secretary Pompeo began his political career by winning his race for the 4th Congressional District of Kansas. He served as the district’s representative from 2011 to 2017. In 2017, President Donald Trump appointed him to be the 6th Director of the CIA. In 2018, President Trump appointed him as the 70th Secretary of State, where he served the remainder of President Trump’s term. During his tenure as Secretary of State, Secretary Pompeo helped realign American foreign policy to the country’s founding ideals and put America first. He also helped gain real peace in the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, renew key alliances across the world, and punish perpetrators of attacks on basic human dignity. After serving as Secretary of State, he founded Champion American Values PAC, to support political candidates across the country who will champion the U.S. and its founding principles.

Listen to episode 38 by clicking here. Listen to previous episodes and follow “The Nebraska Way” podcast on SoundCloud by clicking here.