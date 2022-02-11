Nebraska Governor Hosts Kristen Waggoner on Podcast

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts released the 33rd episode of “The Nebraska Way,” featuring Kristen Waggoner, General Counsel of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF). During the episode, Waggoner discusses her passion to protect First Amendment freedoms, her legal work to uphold religious freedom, and pivotal cases pending in the U.S. Supreme Court.

In her role as ADF’s General Counsel, Waggoner oversees over 100 attorneys and staff who engage in litigation, public advocacy, and legislative support. Since 2014, ADF has represented prevailing parties in twelve U.S. Supreme Court victories. This included Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which she argued before the Supreme Court. The Court’s decision in Masterpiece Cakeshop reaffirmed the freedom of businesses to exercise their religious beliefs in the marketplace.

Waggoner served as counsel in National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, in which the Court ruled that pro-life pregnancy centers should not be compelled to advertise state abortion services. She also argued Uzuegbunam v. Preczewski at the Supreme Court during its 2020-21 term. In that case, ADF helped win a legal victory for a client who had been penalized for sharing his faith on campus.

ADF is currently representing Ratio Christi, a student group at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The group alleges that UNL discriminated against it based on the group’s religious views.

