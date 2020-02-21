Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Slams New United Nations Blacklist Targeting Israel

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights at the United Nations (UN) had announced a new blacklist targeting organizations doing business in Israel.

“The UN’s blacklist is a part of the extreme, anti-Israel BDS movement that seeks to economically isolate the country,” said Governor Ricketts. “This movement is rooted in anti-Semitism, and should be rejected. I urge the businesses that have been unfairly singled out to resist the UN’s pressure, and to continue to grow and invest in Israel.”

The BDS movement, also known as the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement, promotes boycotts and other economic sanctions against Israel.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE