Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Proclaims June as “Renewable Fuels Month” in Nebraska

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Proclaims June as “Renewable Fuels Month” in Nebraska

(STL.News) – Today, at an afternoon press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts officially designated June 2020 as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska.  The Governor also highlighted three great reasons to use ethanol fuels when filling up a car or truck.  Ethanol saves drivers money at the pump, it cleans up the environment by reducing carbon emissions, and it creates opportunities for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

University of Nebraska President Ted Carter joined the Governor today to celebrate Renewable Fuels Month.  He spoke about the University’s partnership with Green Plains to manufacture hand sanitizers for local businesses, schools, and non-profits in Nebraska communities.

Green Plains President, CEO, and Director Todd Becker also attended the briefing to talk about his company’s program to provide industrial ethanol from its plant in York for use in hand sanitizers.  Additionally, Nebraska Soybean Board Executive Director Scott Ritzman took part in the press event.  He highlighted the economic importance of biodiesels, and the use of soybean oils to produce them.

Gov. Ricketts: Test Nebraska

We continue to encourage people to take the TestNebraska  .com assessment.
Everyone is now eligible for testing across Nebraska, with the exception of Douglas County.  We’ve added 15-35 year olds to the priority groups for testing in Douglas County. We expect all of Douglas County to be eligible for testing in the near future.
Next week, Test Nebraska will be in the following communities: Chadron, Alliance, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Burwell, Kearney, Norfolk, O’Neill, Valentine, Columbus, York, Lincoln, Falls City, Bellevue, and Omah

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Share
2 hours ago

Recent Posts

Boston Police Arrested Diamani Monteiro Williams & recovered Firearm

Officers Arrest Suspect Trespassing on Boston Public School Property in a Stolen Motor Vehicle and…

31 mins ago

Anaheim Police Arrest Brandon Norwood 2019 Homicide Suspect

ANAHEIM, CA (STL.News) The Anaheim Police Department Homicide Detail has arrested 30-year-old Brandon Norwood, an…

46 mins ago

Biegun’s participation in International Coalition for the Sahel

Deputy Secretary Biegun’s Participation in the International Coalition for the Sahel Virtual Ministerial Washington, DC…

58 mins ago

Travis Christian Surrenders who Injured Motorcyclists in Bryant Boulevard San Angelo

San Angelo, Texas (STL.News) The suspect involved in Sunday’s hit and run crash that injured two motorcyclists…

1 hour ago

The Richmond Police Investigate Overnight Shootings

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department is investigating five shootings that occurred overnight. There…

2 hours ago

Former London And Miami Art Dealer Inigo Philbrick Arrested For Fraud Scheme

(STL.News) – Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New…

2 hours ago