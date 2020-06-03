Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Comments on Meeting with North Omaha Leader

(STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued an apology following a Monday meeting with North Omaha leaders. Following the meeting, a pastor expressed concern in a video regarding comments the Governor made during the meeting.

“I chose my words poorly, and apologized when it became apparent that I had caused offense,” said Governor Ricketts.

The Governor appeared on http://www.957fmtheboss.com/ this morning to apologize during a previously scheduled appearance. The station serves Omaha’s African-American community.

