Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Announces New COVID-19 Testing Sites, Proclaims “EMS Week” in Nebraska

(STL.News) – Today, at his daily press briefing, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that COVID-19 testing will come to several new communities this week. Test Nebraska will continue in Lincoln and Omaha, and other Test Nebraska mobile sites will open in North Platte, Scottsbluff, Thedford, West Point, and Dakota City. Additionally, the National Guard will conduct testing in David City, Fremont, Omaha, and Wahoo in conjunction with the State’s public health lab.

At this afternoon’s press conference, the Governor also designated May 17-23, 2020 as Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Week in Nebraska. Dr. James E. Smith, emergency medicine physician at Great Plains Health and chair of the State’s EMS Board, accepted the official proclamation on behalf of the state’s EMS professionals.

Gov. Ricketts: Six Rules Reminder

Throughout the month of May, we are reminding people to follow our Six Rules to Keep Nebraska Healthy

Stay home. Do not take unnecessary trips outside the home. Respect the ten-person limit

Socially distance your work. Work from home or use the six-foot rule as much as possible in the workplace

Shop alone and only shop once a week. Do not take family with you

Help kids follow social distancing. Play at home. No group sports and no playgrounds

Help seniors stay at home by shopping for them. Do not visit long-term care facilities

Exercise daily at home or with an appropriately socially-distanced activity

