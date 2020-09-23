Nebraska Gov. Ricketts Announces Appointments to Boards & Commissions

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced recent appointments he has made to fill Nebraska’s boards and commissions.
The following appointees are unpaid and are not subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Aeronautics Commission
Scott E. Tarry, Ph.D., Omaha
Capitol Environs Commission
Ann Post, J.D., Lincoln
County Attorney Standards Advisory Council
Robert E. Bowen, M.D., Bennington
Elizabeth Waterman, Lexington
Nebraska Council on Developmental Disabilities
Mark D. Shriver, Ph.D., BCBA-D, Omaha
Dry Bean Commission
David W. Howell, Morrill
Courtney M. Schuler, Morrill
David G. Weber, Alliance
Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission
Arla Jo Meyer, Lincoln
EPSCoR/IDeA Committee
Daniel P. Schachtman, Ph.D., Lincoln
Nebraska Fire Safety Appeals Board
Ronald Geary, Lincoln
Donald J. Sheets, Lincoln
Steven Thornburg, Papillion
Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs
Derek R. LaPointe, Niobrara
Steve Laravie Sr., Lincoln
Darren Wolfe, Macy
Larry Wright Jr., Lincoln
Nebraska Commission for the Interstate Compact for Adult Offender Supervision
Jacey Rader, Lincoln
Nebraska Investment Finance Authority
Susan E. Bredthauer, Lincoln
Colten R. Zamrzla, Lincoln
Jail Standards Board
Mark H. Benne, Columbus
Bruce M. Ferrell, Elkhorn
Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice
Raymond “Ray” Norris, Lincoln
Thomas P. Parker, Gering
Professional Practices Commission
Linda K. Brock, Omaha
Nebraska Propane Education and Research Council
Richard Wedding, Firth
Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy
Julie E. Bear, Plattsmouth
Jonathan M. Braaten, Lincoln
Michael E. Ziskey, Omaha
Racial Profiling Advisory Committee
Stephen B. Hensel, Crete
Mark A. Hogue, Central City
Riparian Vegetation Management Task Force
Kevin C. Adams, Minatare
Tala Awada, Ph.D., Lincoln
David Carr, Grand Island
Ryan Chapman, Lincoln
John A. Erixson, Lincoln
Larry J. Heyen Ceresco
Brent Meyer, Denton
Nathan J. Munter, Holdrege
John W. Orr, Blair
Michael D. Reed, Omaha
James Sarchet, Minatare
James Skavdahl, Marsland
Richard Tesar, Waterloo
Thomas L. Walker, Jr., Lincoln
Shuhai Zheng, Lincoln
Tammy Zimmerman, Lincoln
David Zorn, Gothenburg
ServeNebraska – The Nebraska Volunteer Service Commission
Colette “Kelly” Fleming, Omaha
M. Ashley Hatheway, Elkhorn
Lisa Hiatt, Lincoln
Ashley Mueller, Lincoln
Nebraska Wheat Development, Utilization, and Marketing Board
Richard B. Dunbar, Eustis
Nebraska Workforce Development Board
Jim Smith, Lincoln
Governor’s Youth Advisory Council
Chloe R. Irwin, Gretna
Samuel J. Rosa, Lincoln
The following appointee is paid and subject to Legislative confirmation:
Nebraska Board of Parole
Rosalyn R. Cotton, Omaha
Thank you to the many Nebraskans that give generously of their time and talent to make a difference in our state. These appointments will provide crucial insight and expertise to their respective boards, committees, and commissions. To learn about openings and apply to serve on a board or commission, go to https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req.