Nebraska Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Brad Ashford

Flags to Fly at Half-Staff in Honor of Congressman Brad Ashford

LINCOLN, NE (STL.News) Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, April 23, 2022 in honor of Congressman Brad Ashford, of Omaha, who passed away earlier this week.

Yesterday, Gov. Ricketts issued a statement about the Congressman’s passing:

“Susanne and I are saddened to receive news of Brad Ashford’s passing,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Brad was a dedicated public servant, who cared deeply for the state of Nebraska. Please join us in praying for Brad’s wife, Ann, and the rest of the Ashford family. We send them our sincerest condolences.”

Ashford served Nebraska’s Second Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from January 2015 to January 2017. Ashford also served a total of 16 years in the Unicameral. He was a State Senator from 1987 to 1995 and from 2007 to 2015.

Flags will be flown at half-staff beginning at sunrise on Saturday, April 23, 2022 until sunset on the same day.