Nearly 3,000 troops live on benefits shock stats show

THOUSANDS of serving squaddies are claiming universal credit as the cost of living crisis hits troops, stats show.

Nearly 3,000 members of the Armed Forces are on benefits as government departments reveal how many low paid personnel are relying on benefits for the first time.

1 Some 3,000 Armed Forces personnel are claiming Universal Credit Credit: Handout

The number of veterans claiming has risen 12 per cent in the past four months to reach 38,000.

Labour’s Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey said it was a “shameful insult to service communities who are prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”

DWP minister Victoria Prentis said in a written answer to Mr Healey’s parliamentary question that 2,900 UC claimants were in the Force.

Mr Healy added: The government must ensure personnel and veterans are receiving the right support to get through the tough winter ahead.”

A MoD spokesman said that a financial package was in place to give aid to personnel.

They said: “Our armed forces perform an incredible service for our country and we have developed a package which reflects that.

“We have introduced a range of measures to support our personnel, including the biggest pay increase in 20 years, freezing daily food costs, capping subsidised accommodation charge increases to 1 per cent and increasing Get You Home and Home to Duty rates by 7 per cent, saving families up to £3,000 per child per year by extending wraparound childcare, and subsiding education for children of our personnel.”