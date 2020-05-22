Nearly 1,000 lbs. of Drugs Seized by Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol Agents

EDINBURG, TX (STL.News) US Customs and Border Protection – Rio Grande Valley Sector agents seize of more than 900 pounds of marijuana in less than 10 hours.

Wednesday morning, a Fort Brown agent on foot near the Brownsville, Texas, ship channel observed multiple shoe prints traveling north of his location. After requesting assistance from nearby agents, he walked north and encountered multiple subjects in the brush attempting to conceal themselves. As he approached the men, the illegal aliens fled but agents successfully apprehended the four Mexican nationals after a brief foot pursuit. A search of the area for additional subjects, led to the discovery and seizure of three bundles of marijuana, weighing 148 pounds, valued at over $118K.

Later that day, Rio Grande City agents working near Fronton, Texas observed several drug smugglers walking north from the Rio Grande with large bundles on their backs. As the agents attempted to arrest the smugglers, they abandoned the drugs and fled. A search of the area for the subjects yielded negative results. The marijuana weighed 217 pounds and is worth over $173K.

A few hours later, an agent working near Refugio, Texas, observed several drug smugglers walking in dense brush, north from the Rio Grande. The smugglers exited the brush and attempted to get into an awaiting SUV. As the agent approached, the smugglers abandoned the drugs and fled to Mexico. Agents seized 581 pounds of marijuana, valued at over $464K, and the vehicle.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at (800) 863-9382.

Even with the spread of the COVID-19 virus, human smugglers continue to try these brazen attempts with zero regard for the lives they endanger nor to the health of the citizens of our great nation. The U.S. Border Patrol agents of the Rio Grande Valley Sector will continue to safeguard the nation and community against these criminal elements.